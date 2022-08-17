NdBR Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States NdBR Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

NdBR Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States NdBR market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

NdBR market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NdBR market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the NdBR market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164154/ndbr

NdBR Market Segment by Type

Cis Content (%): min. 95

Cis Content (%): min. 96

Cis Content (%): min. 97

Others

NdBR Market Segment by Application

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

Footwear

Golf

Hoses and Belts

Others

The report on the NdBR market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Arlanxeo

Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical

Transfar Group

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

LANXESS

Kumho Petrochemical

Sibur

Synthos

JSR CORPORATION

Xinjiang Dushanzi Petrochemical (CNPC)

Chi Mei Corporation

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical

TSRC

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global NdBR consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of NdBR market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global NdBR manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the NdBR with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of NdBR submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global NdBR Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global NdBR Market Size by Region

5.1 Global NdBR Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global NdBR Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global NdBR Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global NdBR Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global NdBR Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global NdBR Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global NdBR Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America NdBR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America NdBR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific NdBR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific NdBR Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe NdBR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe NdBR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America NdBR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America NdBR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa NdBR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa NdBR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arlanxeo

7.1.1 Arlanxeo Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arlanxeo Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Arlanxeo NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Arlanxeo NdBR Products Offered

7.1.5 Arlanxeo Recent Development

7.2 Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical

7.2.1 Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical NdBR Products Offered

7.2.5 Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical Recent Development

7.3 Transfar Group

7.3.1 Transfar Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Transfar Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Transfar Group NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Transfar Group NdBR Products Offered

7.3.5 Transfar Group Recent Development

7.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim

7.4.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim NdBR Products Offered

7.4.5 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Development

7.5 LANXESS

7.5.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

7.5.2 LANXESS Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LANXESS NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LANXESS NdBR Products Offered

7.5.5 LANXESS Recent Development

7.6 Kumho Petrochemical

7.6.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kumho Petrochemical NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kumho Petrochemical NdBR Products Offered

7.6.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development

7.7 Sibur

7.7.1 Sibur Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sibur Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sibur NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sibur NdBR Products Offered

7.7.5 Sibur Recent Development

7.8 Synthos

7.8.1 Synthos Corporation Information

7.8.2 Synthos Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Synthos NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Synthos NdBR Products Offered

7.8.5 Synthos Recent Development

7.9 JSR CORPORATION

7.9.1 JSR CORPORATION Corporation Information

7.9.2 JSR CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 JSR CORPORATION NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 JSR CORPORATION NdBR Products Offered

7.9.5 JSR CORPORATION Recent Development

7.10 Xinjiang Dushanzi Petrochemical (CNPC)

7.10.1 Xinjiang Dushanzi Petrochemical (CNPC) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xinjiang Dushanzi Petrochemical (CNPC) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Xinjiang Dushanzi Petrochemical (CNPC) NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Xinjiang Dushanzi Petrochemical (CNPC) NdBR Products Offered

7.10.5 Xinjiang Dushanzi Petrochemical (CNPC) Recent Development

7.11 Chi Mei Corporation

7.11.1 Chi Mei Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chi Mei Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Chi Mei Corporation NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Chi Mei Corporation NdBR Products Offered

7.11.5 Chi Mei Corporation Recent Development

7.12 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical

7.12.1 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Recent Development

7.13 TSRC

7.13.1 TSRC Corporation Information

7.13.2 TSRC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TSRC NdBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TSRC Products Offered

7.13.5 TSRC Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164154/ndbr

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States