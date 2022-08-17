Medical Device Connectors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical devices are often packaged together in tubing sets or co-packaged with another device (e.g. feeding set and enteral feeding tube). These sets comprise all the parts needed to use the tubing for its intended purpose, including the connectors that attach tubes to the other parts of the set or to other devices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Device Connectors in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Device Connectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Device Connectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Device Connectors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Device Connectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coaxial Connectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Device Connectors include Souriau, Radiall, Molex, Amphenol, Fischer Connectors, ATL Technology, Smiths Interconnect, ITT Interconnect Solutions and Lemo. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Device Connectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Device Connectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Device Connectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coaxial Connectors
RF Connectors
Din Connectors
Global Medical Device Connectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Device Connectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital and Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories and Imaging Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Medical Device Connectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Device Connectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Device Connectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Device Connectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Device Connectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Device Connectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Souriau
Radiall
Molex
Amphenol
Fischer Connectors
ATL Technology
Smiths Interconnect
ITT Interconnect Solutions
Lemo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Device Connectors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Device Connectors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Device Connectors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Device Connectors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Device Connectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Device Connectors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Device Connectors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Device Connectors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Device Connectors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Device Connectors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Device Connectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Device Connectors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Device Connectors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Connectors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Device Connectors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Connector
