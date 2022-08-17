Functional Acrylic Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Functional Acrylic Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Acrylic Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Staple
Filament
Segment by Application
Apparels
Home Furnishing
Others
By Company
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa)
Dralon
Aditya Birla
Jilin Chemical Fiber
TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL
Exlan Japan
Kaneka
Indian Acrylics
Pasupati Acrylon
Vardhman Acrylics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Acrylic Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Staple
1.2.3 Filament
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparels
1.3.3 Home Furnishing
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Production
2.1 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Functional Acrylic Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Functional
