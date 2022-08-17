Cellular Therapy (CT) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cellular therapy (CT) is a therapy in which viable cells are injected, grafted or implanted into a patient in order to effectuate a medicinal effect, for example, by transplanting T-cells capable of fighting cancer cells via cell-mediated immunity in the course of immunotherapy, or grafting stem cells to regenerate diseased tissues.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellular Therapy (CT) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cellular Therapy (CT) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stem Cell Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cellular Therapy (CT) include Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Osiris, Vericel Corporation, Vcanbio, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Beike Biotechnology and Golden Meditech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cellular Therapy (CT) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stem Cell

Non-Stem Cell

Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cellular Therapy (CT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cellular Therapy (CT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gilead Sciences

Novartis

Osiris

Vericel Corporation

Vcanbio

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Beike Biotechnology

Golden Meditech

Guanhao Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cellular Therapy (CT) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellular Therapy (CT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cellular Therapy (CT) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular Therapy (CT) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cellular Therapy (CT) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular Therapy (CT) Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

