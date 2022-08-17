Cellular Therapy (CT) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cellular therapy (CT) is a therapy in which viable cells are injected, grafted or implanted into a patient in order to effectuate a medicinal effect, for example, by transplanting T-cells capable of fighting cancer cells via cell-mediated immunity in the course of immunotherapy, or grafting stem cells to regenerate diseased tissues.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellular Therapy (CT) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cellular Therapy (CT) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stem Cell Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cellular Therapy (CT) include Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Osiris, Vericel Corporation, Vcanbio, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Beike Biotechnology and Golden Meditech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cellular Therapy (CT) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stem Cell
Non-Stem Cell
Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cellular Therapy (CT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cellular Therapy (CT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gilead Sciences
Novartis
Osiris
Vericel Corporation
Vcanbio
Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics
JCR Pharmaceuticals
Beike Biotechnology
Golden Meditech
Guanhao Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cellular Therapy (CT) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cellular Therapy (CT) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellular Therapy (CT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cellular Therapy (CT) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular Therapy (CT) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cellular Therapy (CT) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular Therapy (CT) Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
