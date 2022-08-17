Pea Processed Ingredient Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Pea Processed Ingredient market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pea Processed Ingredient market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Yellow Split Peas
Chickpeas
Lentils
Segment by Application
Food
Beverage
Others
By Company
DuPont
Emsland Group
Kerry
Roquette Fr?res
Vestkorn Milling AS
Ingredion Incorporated
Axiom Foods
Felleskj?pet Rogaland Agder
AGT Food and Ingredients
Parrheim Foods
Puris Foods
Meeluni
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pea Processed Ingredient Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Yellow Split Peas
1.2.3 Chickpeas
1.2.4 Lentils
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Beverage
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Production
2.1 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Pea Processed Ingredient Sales by Region (2017-2022)
