Global As-a-Service Model Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
As-a-Service Model market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global As-a-Service Model market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PaaS (Platform as a Service)
SaaS (Software as a Service)
IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)
DMaaS (Data Center Management as a Service)
Segment by Application
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Company
Cisco
IBM
Microsoft
AT&T
Dell
Avaya
Rackspace
VMware
AWS
Orange Business Services
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global As-a-Service Model Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PaaS (Platform as a Service)
1.2.3 SaaS (Software as a Service)
1.2.4 IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)
1.2.5 DMaaS (Data Center Management as a Service)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global As-a-Service Model Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Enterprises
1.3.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global As-a-Service Model Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 As-a-Service Model Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 As-a-Service Model Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 As-a-Service Model Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 As-a-Service Model Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 As-a-Service Model Market Dynamics
2.3.1 As-a-Service Model Industry Trends
2.3.2 As-a-Service Model Market Drivers
2.3.3 As-a-Service Model Market Challenges
2.3.4 As-a-Service Model Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top As-a-Service Model Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top As-a-Service Model Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global As-a-Service Model Revenue Market
