Global As-a-Service Model Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

As-a-Service Model market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global As-a-Service Model market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PaaS (Platform as a Service)

SaaS (Software as a Service)

IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)

DMaaS (Data Center Management as a Service)

Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Company

Cisco

Google

IBM

Microsoft

AT&T

Dell

Avaya

Rackspace

VMware

AWS

Orange Business Services

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global As-a-Service Model Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PaaS (Platform as a Service)

1.2.3 SaaS (Software as a Service)

1.2.4 IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)

1.2.5 DMaaS (Data Center Management as a Service)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global As-a-Service Model Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global As-a-Service Model Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 As-a-Service Model Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 As-a-Service Model Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 As-a-Service Model Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 As-a-Service Model Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 As-a-Service Model Market Dynamics

2.3.1 As-a-Service Model Industry Trends

2.3.2 As-a-Service Model Market Drivers

2.3.3 As-a-Service Model Market Challenges

2.3.4 As-a-Service Model Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top As-a-Service Model Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top As-a-Service Model Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global As-a-Service Model Revenue Market

