Automotive Rubber Components Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Rubber Components market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Rubber Components market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Material Type
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
Natural Rubber (NR)
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Other Rubber
by Component Type
Seals
Gaskets
Hoses
Weather-strips
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
By Company
AB SKF
ALP Group
Bohra Rubber
Continental Automotive
Cooper-Standard Automotive
Dana Incorporated
Federal-Mogul
Freudenberg Group
Hebei Shinda Seal Group
Hutchinson SA
NOK Corporation
Steele Rubber Products
Sumitomo Riko
Trelleborg AB
Jayem Auto Industries Pvt Ltd
Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Rubber Components Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Rubber Components Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
1.2.3 Natural Rubber (NR)
1.2.4 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
1.2.5 Other Rubber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Rubber Components Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Rubber Components Production
2.1 Global Automotive Rubber Components Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Rubber Components Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Rubber Components Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Rubber Components Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Rubber Components Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Rubber Components Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Rubber Components Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Rubber Components Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Rubber Components Revenue by Regi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Rubber Molding For Automotive Components And Sub Components Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Global Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market Insights and Forecast to 2028