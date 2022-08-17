Automotive Rubber Components Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Rubber Components market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Rubber Components market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

by Material Type

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Natural Rubber (NR)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Other Rubber

by Component Type

Seals

Gaskets

Hoses

Weather-strips

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Company

AB SKF

ALP Group

Bohra Rubber

Continental Automotive

Cooper-Standard Automotive

Dana Incorporated

Federal-Mogul

Freudenberg Group

Hebei Shinda Seal Group

Hutchinson SA

NOK Corporation

Steele Rubber Products

Sumitomo Riko

Trelleborg AB

Jayem Auto Industries Pvt Ltd

Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Rubber Components Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Rubber Components Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

1.2.3 Natural Rubber (NR)

1.2.4 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

1.2.5 Other Rubber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Rubber Components Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Rubber Components Production

2.1 Global Automotive Rubber Components Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Rubber Components Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Rubber Components Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Rubber Components Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Rubber Components Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Automotive Rubber Components Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Rubber Components Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Rubber Components Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Rubber Components Revenue by Regi

