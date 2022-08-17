Uncategorized

Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Acrylics

Polyvinyl acetate

Polyurethane

Silicone

Epoxy

Segment by Application

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Monitors

Televisions

Laptops

Others

By Company

3M

Tesa SE

Dow Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Dymax Corporation

Hitachi chemical

DELO Industrial

Cyberbond LLC

Toray Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylics
1.2.3 Polyvinyl acetate
1.2.4 Polyurethane
1.2.5 Silicone
1.2.6 Epoxy
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mobile Phones
1.3.3 Tablets
1.3.4 Monitors
1.3.5 Televisions
1.3.6 Laptops
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Production
2.1 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquid Opt

 

