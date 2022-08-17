Dexlansoprazole Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dexlansoprazole?is a proton pump inhibitor that decreases the amount of acid produced in the stomach.?Dexlansoprazole?is used to treat heartburn caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and to heal erosive esophagitis (damage to the esophagus from stomach acid).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dexlansoprazole in global, including the following market information:
Global Dexlansoprazole Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dexlansoprazole Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Dexlansoprazole companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dexlansoprazole market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
30 mg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dexlansoprazole include Takeda, Cardinal Health, Suzhou Homesun Pharmaceutical, Frontida, Zhendong Group, Ouya Pharmaceutical, Heron Pharmaceutical and Sailong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dexlansoprazole manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dexlansoprazole Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dexlansoprazole Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
30 mg
60 mg
Global Dexlansoprazole Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dexlansoprazole Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
Heal Erosive Esophagitis
Global Dexlansoprazole Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dexlansoprazole Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dexlansoprazole revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dexlansoprazole revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dexlansoprazole sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dexlansoprazole sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Takeda
Cardinal Health
Suzhou Homesun Pharmaceutical
Frontida
Zhendong Group
Ouya Pharmaceutical
Heron Pharmaceutical
Sailong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dexlansoprazole Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dexlansoprazole Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dexlansoprazole Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dexlansoprazole Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dexlansoprazole Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dexlansoprazole Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dexlansoprazole Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dexlansoprazole Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dexlansoprazole Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dexlansoprazole Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dexlansoprazole Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dexlansoprazole Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dexlansoprazole Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dexlansoprazole Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dexlansoprazole Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dexlansoprazole Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dexlansoprazole Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 30 mg
