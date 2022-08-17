Geothermal Energy Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Geothermal Energy Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Geothermal Energy Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Geothermal Energy market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Geothermal Energy market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Geothermal Energy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Geothermal Energy market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Geothermal Energy Market Segment by Type

Hydrothermal Geothermal Energy

Hot Dry Rock Geothermal Energy

Geothermal Energy Market Segment by Application

Direct Use

Geothermal Power

The report on the Geothermal Energy market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Energy Development

Comisión Federal de Electricidad

Ormat

Enel Green Power

Calpine

KenGen

Pertamina Geothermal Energy

Contact Energy

Orkuveita Reykjavikur

Star Energy Ltd

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Northern California Power Agency

HS Orka

Cyrq Energy

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Geothermal Energy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Geothermal Energy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Geothermal Energy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Geothermal Energy with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Geothermal Energy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Geothermal Energy Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Geothermal Energy Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Geothermal Energy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Geothermal Energy Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Geothermal Energy Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Geothermal Energy Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Geothermal Energy Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Geothermal Energy Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Geothermal Energy Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Geothermal Energy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Geothermal Energy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Geothermal Energy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Geothermal Energy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Geothermal Energy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Geothermal Energy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Energy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Energy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Energy Development

7.1.1 Energy Development Company Details

7.1.2 Energy Development Business Overview

7.1.3 Energy Development Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.1.4 Energy Development Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Energy Development Recent Development

7.2 Comisión Federal de Electricidad

7.2.1 Comisión Federal de Electricidad Company Details

7.2.2 Comisión Federal de Electricidad Business Overview

7.2.3 Comisión Federal de Electricidad Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.2.4 Comisión Federal de Electricidad Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Comisión Federal de Electricidad Recent Development

7.3 Ormat

7.3.1 Ormat Company Details

7.3.2 Ormat Business Overview

7.3.3 Ormat Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.3.4 Ormat Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Ormat Recent Development

7.4 Enel Green Power

7.4.1 Enel Green Power Company Details

7.4.2 Enel Green Power Business Overview

7.4.3 Enel Green Power Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.4.4 Enel Green Power Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Enel Green Power Recent Development

7.5 Calpine

7.5.1 Calpine Company Details

7.5.2 Calpine Business Overview

7.5.3 Calpine Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.5.4 Calpine Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Calpine Recent Development

7.6 KenGen

7.6.1 KenGen Company Details

7.6.2 KenGen Business Overview

7.6.3 KenGen Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.6.4 KenGen Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 KenGen Recent Development

7.7 Pertamina Geothermal Energy

7.7.1 Pertamina Geothermal Energy Company Details

7.7.2 Pertamina Geothermal Energy Business Overview

7.7.3 Pertamina Geothermal Energy Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.7.4 Pertamina Geothermal Energy Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Pertamina Geothermal Energy Recent Development

7.8 Contact Energy

7.8.1 Contact Energy Company Details

7.8.2 Contact Energy Business Overview

7.8.3 Contact Energy Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.8.4 Contact Energy Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Contact Energy Recent Development

7.9 Orkuveita Reykjavikur

7.9.1 Orkuveita Reykjavikur Company Details

7.9.2 Orkuveita Reykjavikur Business Overview

7.9.3 Orkuveita Reykjavikur Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.9.4 Orkuveita Reykjavikur Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Orkuveita Reykjavikur Recent Development

7.10 Star Energy Ltd

7.10.1 Star Energy Ltd Company Details

7.10.2 Star Energy Ltd Business Overview

7.10.3 Star Energy Ltd Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.10.4 Star Energy Ltd Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Star Energy Ltd Recent Development

7.11 Berkshire Hathaway Energy

7.11.1 Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company Details

7.11.2 Berkshire Hathaway Energy Business Overview

7.11.3 Berkshire Hathaway Energy Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.11.4 Berkshire Hathaway Energy Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Berkshire Hathaway Energy Recent Development

7.12 Northern California Power Agency

7.12.1 Northern California Power Agency Company Details

7.12.2 Northern California Power Agency Business Overview

7.12.3 Northern California Power Agency Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.12.4 Northern California Power Agency Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Northern California Power Agency Recent Development

7.13 HS Orka

7.13.1 HS Orka Company Details

7.13.2 HS Orka Business Overview

7.13.3 HS Orka Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.13.4 HS Orka Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 HS Orka Recent Development

7.14 Cyrq Energy

7.14.1 Cyrq Energy Company Details

7.14.2 Cyrq Energy Business Overview

7.14.3 Cyrq Energy Geothermal Energy Introduction

7.14.4 Cyrq Energy Revenue in Geothermal Energy Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Cyrq Energy Recent Development

