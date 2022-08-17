Global Decision Management Platforms Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Decision Management Platforms Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Decision Management Platforms Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segment by Application
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Company
InRule
Decisions
Progress Corticon
IBM Red Hat
DecisionRules
FlexRule
SAS
Sparkling Logic
ACTICO Platform
Enova Decisions
FICO
Pega
RapidGen
TIBCO
StrategyOne
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Decision Management Platforms Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud-based
1.2.3 On-premises
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Decision Management Platforms Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Enterprises
1.3.3 SMEs
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Decision Management Platforms Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Decision Management Platforms Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Decision Management Platforms Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Decision Management Platforms Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Decision Management Platforms Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Decision Management Platforms Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Decision Management Platforms Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Decision Management Platforms Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Decision Management Platforms Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Decision Management Platforms Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Decision Management Platforms Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Decision Management Platf
