Global Scanning Probe Microscopes Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Scanning probe microscope (SPM) is a branch of microscopy that forms images of surfaces using a physical probe that scans the specimen.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Scanning Probe Microscopes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The AFM segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The life sciences segment to dominate over all the other segments due to growing opportunities in life science research and the augmented focus on enhanced research, which require data on minute and subcellular components.

The worldwide market for Scanning Probe Microscopes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Agilent Technologies

Bruker Nano

Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation

NT-MDT

Oxford Instruments/Asylum Research

Park Systems

AIST-NT

Anasys Instruments

Anfatec

Angstrom Advanced Inc.

APE research srl

JPK Instruments

Kleindiek Nanotechnik

Multiprobe, Inc

Nanonics Imaging

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM)

Near-field Scanning Optical Microscopes (NSOM)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductors

Materials and Nanomaterials Research

Life Sciences

Medical

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Scanning Probe Microscopes market.

Chapter 1, to describe Scanning Probe Microscopes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Scanning Probe Microscopes, with sales, revenue, and price of Scanning Probe Microscopes, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Scanning Probe Microscopes, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Scanning Probe Microscopes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Scanning Probe Microscopes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Scanning Probe Microscopes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

1.2.2 Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM)

1.2.3 Near-field Scanning Optical Microscopes (NSOM)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Semiconductors

1.3.2 Materials and Nanomaterials Research

1.3.3 Life Sciences

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-

