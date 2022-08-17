Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Scope and Market Size

Dura (Spinal) Patch market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dura (Spinal) Patch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Dura (Spinal) Patch market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Segment by Type

Biotype Dura (Spinal) Membrane Patch

Type B Dural (Spinal) Patch

Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

The report on the Dura (Spinal) Patch market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Medtronic

Gore

Cook Biotech

B.BRAUN

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson & Johnson

Biosis Healing

Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech

Guangzhou Maipu Regenerative Medicine Technology

Bairen Medical

Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Equipment

Beijing Bangsai Technology

Guanhao Biotech

Shanghai Xinjit Biotechnology

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Dura (Spinal) Patch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Dura (Spinal) Patch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dura (Spinal) Patch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dura (Spinal) Patch with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Dura (Spinal) Patch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Medtronic

7.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Medtronic Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Medtronic Dura (Spinal) Patch Products Offered

7.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.2 Gore

7.2.1 Gore Corporation Information

7.2.2 Gore Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Gore Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Gore Dura (Spinal) Patch Products Offered

7.2.5 Gore Recent Development

7.3 Cook Biotech

7.3.1 Cook Biotech Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cook Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cook Biotech Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cook Biotech Dura (Spinal) Patch Products Offered

7.3.5 Cook Biotech Recent Development

7.4 B.BRAUN

7.4.1 B.BRAUN Corporation Information

7.4.2 B.BRAUN Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 B.BRAUN Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 B.BRAUN Dura (Spinal) Patch Products Offered

7.4.5 B.BRAUN Recent Development

7.5 Integra LifeSciences

7.5.1 Integra LifeSciences Corporation Information

7.5.2 Integra LifeSciences Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Integra LifeSciences Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Integra LifeSciences Dura (Spinal) Patch Products Offered

7.5.5 Integra LifeSciences Recent Development

7.6 Johnson & Johnson

7.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Dura (Spinal) Patch Products Offered

7.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.7 Biosis Healing

7.7.1 Biosis Healing Corporation Information

7.7.2 Biosis Healing Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Biosis Healing Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Biosis Healing Dura (Spinal) Patch Products Offered

7.7.5 Biosis Healing Recent Development

7.8 Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech

7.8.1 Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech Dura (Spinal) Patch Products Offered

7.8.5 Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech Recent Development

7.9 Guangzhou Maipu Regenerative Medicine Technology

7.9.1 Guangzhou Maipu Regenerative Medicine Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Guangzhou Maipu Regenerative Medicine Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Guangzhou Maipu Regenerative Medicine Technology Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Guangzhou Maipu Regenerative Medicine Technology Dura (Spinal) Patch Products Offered

7.9.5 Guangzhou Maipu Regenerative Medicine Technology Recent Development

7.10 Bairen Medical

7.10.1 Bairen Medical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bairen Medical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Bairen Medical Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Bairen Medical Dura (Spinal) Patch Products Offered

7.10.5 Bairen Medical Recent Development

7.11 Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Equipment

7.11.1 Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Equipment Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Equipment Dura (Spinal) Patch Products Offered

7.11.5 Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Equipment Recent Development

7.12 Beijing Bangsai Technology

7.12.1 Beijing Bangsai Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 Beijing Bangsai Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Beijing Bangsai Technology Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Beijing Bangsai Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 Beijing Bangsai Technology Recent Development

7.13 Guanhao Biotech

7.13.1 Guanhao Biotech Corporation Information

7.13.2 Guanhao Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Guanhao Biotech Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Guanhao Biotech Products Offered

7.13.5 Guanhao Biotech Recent Development

7.14 Shanghai Xinjit Biotechnology

7.14.1 Shanghai Xinjit Biotechnology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai Xinjit Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shanghai Xinjit Biotechnology Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shanghai Xinjit Biotechnology Products Offered

7.14.5 Shanghai Xinjit Biotechnology Recent Development

