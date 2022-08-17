Phenolic Resin Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Phenolic Resin market analysis. The global Phenolic Resin market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Phenolic Resin market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Hexion

Jinan Shengquan Group

Sbhpp

Shandong Yushi Giant Chemical

SI Group

Red Avenue New Materials Group

Prefere Resins

Aica Kogyo

Chang Chun Group

Metadynea International

Kolon Industries

Shandong Laiwu Runda

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Allnex

Plenco

UCP Chemicals AG

Lerg SA

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Phenolic Resin report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Thermoplastic Phenolic Resin

Thermosetting Phenolic Resin

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Wood Adhesives

Foundry

Molding

Abrasive Material

Insulation

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Phenolic Resin Market Overview

1.1 Phenolic Resin Definition

1.2 Global Phenolic Resin Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Phenolic Resin Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Phenolic Resin Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Phenolic Resin Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Phenolic Resin Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Phenolic Resin Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Phenolic Resin Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Phenolic Resin Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Phenolic Resin Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Phenolic Resin Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Phenolic Resin Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Phenolic Resin Market by Type

3.1.1 Thermoplastic Phenolic Resin

3.1.2 Thermosetting Phenolic Resin

3.2 Global Phenolic Resin Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Phenolic Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Phenolic Resin Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Phenolic Resin by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Phenolic Resin Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Phenolic Resin Market by Application

4.1.1 Wood Adhesives

4.1.2 Foundry

4.1.3 Molding

4.1.4 Abrasive Material

4.1.5 Insulation

4.2 Global Phenolic Resin Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Phenolic Resin by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Phenolic Resin Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Phenolic Resin Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Phenolic Resin Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Phenolic Resin by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

