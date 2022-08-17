Cold Chain Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Cold Chain market analysis. The global Cold Chain market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Cold Chain market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group

LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold CoÃ¶peratief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

United States Cold Storage

SSI SCHAEFER

Congebec Logistics

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Cold Chain report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Cold Chain Market Overview

1.1 Cold Chain Definition

1.2 Global Cold Chain Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Cold Chain Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Cold Chain Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Cold Chain Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Cold Chain Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Cold Chain Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Cold Chain Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Cold Chain Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Cold Chain Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Cold Chain Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Cold Chain Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Cold Chain Market by Type

3.1.1 Refrigerated Storage

3.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics

3.2 Global Cold Chain Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cold Chain Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Cold Chain Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Cold Chain by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Cold Chain Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Cold Chain Market by Application

4.1.1 Food and Beverages

4.1.2 Healthcare

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Cold Chain Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Cold Chain by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Cold Chain Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Cold Chain Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Cold Chain Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Cold Chain by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

