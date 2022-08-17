Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market analysis. The global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Accenture (Ireland)

Cognizant (US)

Tata Consultancy Services (India)

Xerox Corporation (US)

WNS Holdings (India)

NTT Data Corporation (Japan)

IQVIA (US)

Mphasis (India)

Genpact (US)

Wipro (India)

Infosys BPM (India)

Firstsource Solutions (India)

IBM Corporation (US)

HCL Technologies (India)

Sutherland Global (US)

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Omega Healthcare (India)

R1 RCM (US)

Invensis Technologies (India)

UnitedHealth Group (US)

Sykes Enterprises (US)

Parexel International (US)

Access Healthcare (US)

Akurate Management Solutions (US)

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Payer BPO Services

Provider BPO Services

Pharmaceutical BPO Services

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Non-Clinical Services

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

1.1 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Definition

1.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by Type

3.1.1 Payer BPO Services

3.1.2 Provider BPO Services

3.1.3 Pharmaceutical BPO Services

3.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by Application

4.1.1 Research and Development

4.1.2 Manufacturing

4.1.3 Non-Clinical Services

4.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

