Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market analysis. The global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

American Telecare

Bio-Beat Technologies

BioTelemetry

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

CAS Medical Systems

Cerner Corporation

CONTEC MEDICAL

Covidien

Dragerwerk

GE Healthcare

Honeywell

iRhythm Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Mindray Medical

Nihon Kohden

Omron Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Preventice Solutions

Resideo Life Care Solutions

SHL Telemedicine

Siemens

Spacelabs Healthcare

Teladoc Health

TeleMedCare

VitalConnect

VivaLNK

Vivify Health

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Devices

Services & Software

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Long Term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Overview

1.1 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Definition

1.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by Type

3.1.1 Devices

3.1.2 Services & Software

3.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals and Clinics

4.1.2 Home Care Settings

4.1.3 Long Term Care Centers

4.1.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

