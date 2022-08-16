Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030
The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market analysis. The global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.
The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market in various places.
Major key players covered in this report are:
GAF
Dow Roofing Systems
Duro-Last
Carlisle SynTec System
Kingspan Group
Johns Manville
Owens Corning
Carney Roofing Company
Baker Roofing Company
Firestone Building Products
Eagle Insulations
Sika Sarnafil
Flex Membrane International
Versico
Bailey Atlantic
Mule-Hide
Seaman
Soprema Group
Renolit
CertainTeed
Oriental Yuhong
TehnoNICOL
Hongyuan Waterproof
Joaboa Technology
TAMKO Building Products
Jianguo Weiye Waterproof
Yuhong Waterproof
Polyglass
Yuwang Group
IKO Industries
Regional Overview
A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Single-Ply Membrane Roofing report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
TPO
PVC
EPDM
Others
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Overview
1.1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Definition
1.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market by Type
3.1.1 TPO
3.1.2 PVC
3.1.3 EPDM
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.4 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Average Price by Type (2015-2020)
3.5 Leading Players of Single-Ply Membrane Roofing by Type in 2020
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market by Application
4.1.1 Residential Building
4.1.2 Commercial Building
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
4.3 Leading Consumers of Single-Ply Membrane Roofing by Application in 2020
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Single-Ply Membrane Roofing by Sales Channel in 2020
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
Continued…
