Nucleic Acid Testing Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Nucleic Acid Testing market analysis. The global Nucleic Acid Testing market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Nucleic Acid Testing market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Becton

Dickinson

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Roche

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Qiagen

Seegene

Everlywell

Biopanda

Mylab Discovery

Integrated DNA Technologies

Cosara Diagnostics

Solgent

Kogene Biotech

SD Biosensor

Biosewoom

Curative

Biolidics

Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech

Daan Gene

Sanaure

Shanghai Bio-Germ

Ustar Biotechnologies

CapitalBio Technology Inc

Beijing XABT

Zhongzhi Biotechnologies INC

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Nucleic Acid Testing report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Ligase Chain Reaction (LCR)

Whole Genome Sequencing

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

COVID-19 Detection

Influenza Virus Detection

Reproductive Health Detection

Hepatitis Detection

Cancer Detection

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Nucleic Acid Testing Market Overview

1.1 Nucleic Acid Testing Definition

1.2 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Nucleic Acid Testing Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Nucleic Acid Testing Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Nucleic Acid Testing Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market by Type

3.1.1 Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA)

3.1.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

3.1.3 Ligase Chain Reaction (LCR)

3.1.4 Whole Genome Sequencing

3.2 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Nucleic Acid Testing by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Nucleic Acid Testing Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market by Application

4.1.1 COVID-19 Detection

4.1.2 Influenza Virus Detection

4.1.3 Reproductive Health Detection

4.1.4 Hepatitis Detection

4.1.5 Cancer Detection

4.2 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Nucleic Acid Testing by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Nucleic Acid Testing Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Nucleic Acid Testing by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

