Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) market analysis. The global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

IBM

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Siemens

Avigilon

Honeywell International

Inc.

Panasonic

Verint Systems

Objectvideo

Inc.

Advantech

Infinova

Agent Video Intelligence

Inc.

VCA Technology

Qognify

PureTech Systems

IntelliVision

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

BFSI Sector

Government

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transportation

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Overview

1.1 Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Definition

1.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market by Type

3.1.1 Camera-based Systems

3.1.2 Server-based Systems

3.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market by Application

4.1.1 BFSI Sector

4.1.2 Government

4.1.3 Industrial Sector

4.1.4 Retail Sector

4.1.5 Transportation

4.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

