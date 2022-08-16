GNSS Receiver Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the GNSS Receiver market analysis. The global GNSS Receiver market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the GNSS Receiver market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Trimble

Topcon

CHC Navigation

Hemisphere GNSS

NavCom Technology

Eos Positioning Systems

Suzhou FOIF

Garmin

Septentrio

PCTEL

Tallysman Wireless

UniStrong

NovAtel

Spectra Geospatial

Leica Geosystems

Tersus GNSS

Geneq

Javad GNSS

PENTAX Surveying

SOKKIA

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this GNSS Receiver report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Single-Frequency GNSS Receiver

Multi-Frequency GNSS Receiver

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Survey and Mapping

Astronomy

Military & Defense

Agriculture

Aerospace

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 GNSS Receiver Market Overview

1.1 GNSS Receiver Definition

1.2 Global GNSS Receiver Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global GNSS Receiver Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global GNSS Receiver Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global GNSS Receiver Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global GNSS Receiver Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 GNSS Receiver Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 GNSS Receiver Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global GNSS Receiver Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global GNSS Receiver Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global GNSS Receiver Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 GNSS Receiver Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global GNSS Receiver Market by Type

3.1.1 Single-Frequency GNSS Receiver

3.1.2 Multi-Frequency GNSS Receiver

3.2 Global GNSS Receiver Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GNSS Receiver Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global GNSS Receiver Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of GNSS Receiver by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 GNSS Receiver Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global GNSS Receiver Market by Application

4.1.1 Survey and Mapping

4.1.2 Astronomy

4.1.3 Military & Defense

4.1.4 Agriculture

4.1.5 Aerospace

4.2 Global GNSS Receiver Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of GNSS Receiver by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 GNSS Receiver Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global GNSS Receiver Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global GNSS Receiver Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of GNSS Receiver by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

