Dapoxetine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dapoxetine, marketed as Priligy, is a medication used for the treatment of premature ejaculation (PE) in men 18?64 years old.?Dapoxetine?works by inhibiting the serotonin transporter, increasing serotonin's action at the post synaptic cleft, and as a consequence promoting ejaculatory delay.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dapoxetine in global, including the following market information:

Global Dapoxetine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dapoxetine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dapoxetine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dapoxetine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

30 mg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dapoxetine include Johnson & Johnson, Menarini, Hetero Healthcare, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Kelun Pharmaceutical, HUaPont Pharma, Hicin Pharmaceutical and Huiyinbi Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dapoxetine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dapoxetine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dapoxetine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

30 mg

60 mg

Global Dapoxetine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dapoxetine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Global Dapoxetine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dapoxetine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dapoxetine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dapoxetine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dapoxetine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dapoxetine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

Menarini

Hetero Healthcare

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Kelun Pharmaceutical

HUaPont Pharma

Hicin Pharmaceutical

Huiyinbi Group

Sino Pharma

Kinhoo Pharmaceutical

Salubris

Lancom

Lianhuan Group

Northeast Pharmaceutical

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dapoxetine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dapoxetine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dapoxetine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dapoxetine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dapoxetine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dapoxetine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dapoxetine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dapoxetine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dapoxetine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dapoxetine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dapoxetine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dapoxetine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dapoxetine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dapoxetine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dapoxetine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dapoxetine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dapoxetine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 30 mg

4.1.3 60 mg

4.2 By Type – Global Dapoxetine Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1

