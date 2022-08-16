Dapoxetine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dapoxetine, marketed as Priligy, is a medication used for the treatment of premature ejaculation (PE) in men 18?64 years old.?Dapoxetine?works by inhibiting the serotonin transporter, increasing serotonin's action at the post synaptic cleft, and as a consequence promoting ejaculatory delay.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dapoxetine in global, including the following market information:
Global Dapoxetine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dapoxetine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Dapoxetine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dapoxetine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
30 mg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dapoxetine include Johnson & Johnson, Menarini, Hetero Healthcare, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Kelun Pharmaceutical, HUaPont Pharma, Hicin Pharmaceutical and Huiyinbi Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dapoxetine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dapoxetine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dapoxetine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
30 mg
60 mg
Global Dapoxetine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dapoxetine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Offline Channel
Online Channel
Global Dapoxetine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dapoxetine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dapoxetine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dapoxetine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dapoxetine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dapoxetine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Menarini
Hetero Healthcare
Sun Pharmaceuticals
Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Kelun Pharmaceutical
HUaPont Pharma
Hicin Pharmaceutical
Huiyinbi Group
Sino Pharma
Kinhoo Pharmaceutical
Salubris
Lancom
Lianhuan Group
Northeast Pharmaceutical
Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dapoxetine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dapoxetine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dapoxetine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dapoxetine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dapoxetine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dapoxetine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dapoxetine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dapoxetine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dapoxetine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dapoxetine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dapoxetine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dapoxetine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dapoxetine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dapoxetine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dapoxetine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dapoxetine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dapoxetine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 30 mg
4.1.3 60 mg
4.2 By Type – Global Dapoxetine Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Dapoxetine Hydrochloride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Dapoxetine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and China Dapoxetine Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Dapoxetine Hydrochloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027