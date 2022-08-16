Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery in global, including the following market information:
Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clamping Force (CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery include Haitian International, ENGEL Holding GmbH, ARBURG GmbH, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Milacron, KraussMaffei, Wittmann Battenfeld, Fanuc and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Clamping Force (
Clamping Force (250-650T)
Clamping Force (>650T)
Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
General Plastic
Automotive
Home Appliance
3C Electronic
Medical
Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Haitian International
ENGEL Holding GmbH
ARBURG GmbH
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Milacron
KraussMaffei
Wittmann Battenfeld
Fanuc
Toshiba
Nissei Plastic
Husky
JSW Plastics Machinery
Toyo
Chenhsong
Yizumi
LK Technology
Cosmos Machinery
Tederic
UBE Machinery
Windsor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
