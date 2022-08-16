Water Filtration for Irrigation Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Water Filtration for Irrigation market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Filtration for Irrigation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Disc Filter
Screen Filter
Sand Filter
Media Filter
Others
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Golf,Turf and Landscape
Greenhouse and Nursery
Others
By Company
Netafim (Orbia)
Amiad Water Systems
Jain Irrigation Systems
Rain Bird
TAVLIT
Filternox
Forsta
TORO
Agriplas
ARMAS
Aytok Water Filter
AZUD
Cepex (Fl??uidra)
Claber
HUNTER
Irritec
Giunti
Gestiriego
Automat Industries
TIANYE WATER SAVING IRRIGATION
Dayu Irrigation
Hebei Runnong Water-saving Technology
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Water Filtration for Irrigation Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Disc Filter
1.2.3 Screen Filter
1.2.4 Sand Filter
1.2.5 Media Filter
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water Filtration for Irrigation Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Golf,Turf and Landscape
1.3.4 Greenhouse and Nursery
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Water Filtration for Irrigation Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Water Filtration for Irrigation Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Water Filtration for Irrigation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Water Filtration for Irrigation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Water Filtration for Irrigation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Water Filtration for Irrigation Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Water Filtration for Irrigation Industry Trends
2.3.2 Water Filtration for Irrigation Market Drivers
2.3.3 Water Filtration for Irrigation Market Challenges
2.3.4 Water Filtration for Irrigation Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Water Filtration for Irrigation Players b
