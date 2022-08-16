Automotive Electronics Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Automotive Electronics market analysis. The global Automotive Electronics market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Automotive Electronics market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Hella

Infineon Technologies

Valeo

ZF

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Visteon

Xilinx

Aptiv (Delphi Automotive)

Lear Corp

Mitsubishi Electric

Brose

Broadcom

Hyundai Mobis

Magna International

Texas Instruments

Faurecia

Pioneer

Alpine Electronics

LG Electronics

Jvckenwood

Fujitsu

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Automotive Electronics report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

ADAS

Infotainment Systems

Body Electronics

Safety Systems

Powertrain Electronics

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Automotive Electronics Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Electronics Definition

1.2 Global Automotive Electronics Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Automotive Electronics Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Automotive Electronics Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Automotive Electronics Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Automotive Electronics Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Automotive Electronics Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Automotive Electronics Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Automotive Electronics Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Electronics Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Automotive Electronics Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Market by Type

3.1.1 ADAS

3.1.2 Infotainment Systems

3.1.3 Body Electronics

3.1.4 Safety Systems

3.1.5 Powertrain Electronics

3.2 Global Automotive Electronics Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Automotive Electronics Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Automotive Electronics by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Automotive Electronics Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Automotive Electronics Market by Application

4.1.1 OEMs

4.1.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Automotive Electronics by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Automotive Electronics Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Automotive Electronics Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Automotive Electronics by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

