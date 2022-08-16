Video Processors with Display Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Video processors with display are used for endoscopic images in HDTV or HD quality.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Processors with Display in global, including the following market information:
Global Video Processors with Display Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Video Processors with Display Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Video Processors with Display companies in 2021 (%)
The global Video Processors with Display market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Windowing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Video Processors with Display include Olympus, FUJIFILM, Stryker, KARL STORZ, HOYA, Richard Wolf, Boston Scientific, XION Medical and Tian Song, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Video Processors with Display manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Video Processors with Display Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Processors with Display Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Windowing
Multi Windowing
Global Video Processors with Display Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Processors with Display Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Upper GI Endoscopy
Colonoscopy
Bronchoscopy
Sigmoidoscopy
ENT Endoscopy
Others
Global Video Processors with Display Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Processors with Display Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Video Processors with Display revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Video Processors with Display revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Video Processors with Display sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Video Processors with Display sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Olympus
FUJIFILM
Stryker
KARL STORZ
HOYA
Richard Wolf
Boston Scientific
XION Medical
Tian Song
Shenda Endoscope
Sonoscape Company
Kanger Medical
HUGER
Mindray
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Video Processors with Display Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Video Processors with Display Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Video Processors with Display Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Video Processors with Display Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Video Processors with Display Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Video Processors with Display Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Video Processors with Display Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Video Processors with Display Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Video Processors with Display Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Video Processors with Display Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Video Processors with Display Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Processors with Display Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Video Processors with Display Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Processors with Display Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Processors with Display Companies
