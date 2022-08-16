Continuous Stationery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Continuous stationery is paper which is designed for use with dot-matrix and line printers with appropriate paper-feed mechanisms. Other names include fan-fold paper, sprocket-feed paper, burst paper, lineflow (New Zealand), tractor-feed paper, and pin-feed paper.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Continuous Stationery in global, including the following market information:
Global Continuous Stationery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Continuous Stationery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Continuous Stationery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Continuous Stationery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Layer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Continuous Stationery include Domtar, ATec Print, KOKUYO, PLUS Corporation, Tjiwi Kimia, Trison, YI-YI-CHENG, Bestec Digital and Yulu Paper, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Continuous Stationery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Continuous Stationery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Continuous Stationery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Layer
Multi-layer
Global Continuous Stationery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Continuous Stationery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Line Printers
Dot-matrix Printers
Others
Global Continuous Stationery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Continuous Stationery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Continuous Stationery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Continuous Stationery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Continuous Stationery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Continuous Stationery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Domtar
ATec Print
KOKUYO
PLUS Corporation
Tjiwi Kimia
Trison
YI-YI-CHENG
Bestec Digital
Yulu Paper
Suzhou Xiandai
Guangdong Guanhao
Focus Paper
Sycda
Suzhou Guanhua
Shenzhen Sailing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Continuous Stationery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Continuous Stationery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Continuous Stationery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Continuous Stationery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Continuous Stationery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Continuous Stationery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Continuous Stationery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Continuous Stationery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Continuous Stationery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Continuous Stationery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Continuous Stationery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Continuous Stationery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Continuous Stationery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Continuous Stationery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Continuous Stationery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Continuous Stationery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
