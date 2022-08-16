Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Radiography is a commonly used diagnostic tool in veterinary practice. A fundamental understanding of how radiographs are created enables the user to select the most appropriate exposure factor settings during radiograph production, in order to achieve optimal image quality. Portable veterinary X ray system is a kind of veterinary system, which is portable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Veterinary X Ray System in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Veterinary X Ray System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Veterinary X Ray System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Digital Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Veterinary X Ray System include IDEXX Laboratories, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Onex Corporation, Canon, Sedecal, Heska, Konica Minolta, Air Techniques and Innovet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Veterinary X Ray System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Digital

Analog

Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institution

Others

Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Veterinary X Ray System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Veterinary X Ray System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Veterinary X Ray System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Veterinary X Ray System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IDEXX Laboratories

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Onex Corporation

Canon

Sedecal

Heska

Konica Minolta

Air Techniques

Innovet

Mednva

DBC Healthcare

Control-X Medical

Examion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Veterinary X Ray System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Veterinary X Ray System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Veterinary X Ray System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Veterinary X Ray System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Veterinary X Ray System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable V

