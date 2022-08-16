Food Grade Pullulan Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pullulan is produced by fermentation from aureobasidium pullulans. Similarly dextran, xanthan gum, it is an extracellular water-soluble viscous polysaccharide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Pullulan in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Grade Pullulan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Grade Pullulan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Food Grade Pullulan companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Pullulan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Purity Pullulan Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Pullulan include Hayashibara, KOPL, Meihua Group, Freda, Kangnaxin, Hierand Biotech, Henbo Bio-technology and Jinmei Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade Pullulan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Pullulan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Grade Pullulan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Purity Pullulan
General Pullulan
Global Food Grade Pullulan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Grade Pullulan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Preservative
Forming Agent
Quality Improver
Others
Global Food Grade Pullulan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Grade Pullulan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Grade Pullulan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Grade Pullulan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Grade Pullulan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Food Grade Pullulan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hayashibara
KOPL
Meihua Group
Freda
Kangnaxin
Hierand Biotech
Henbo Bio-technology
Jinmei Biotechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade Pullulan Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade Pullulan Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade Pullulan Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade Pullulan Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Pullulan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Pullulan Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade Pullulan Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade Pullulan Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade Pullulan Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade Pullulan Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade Pullulan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Pullulan Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Pullulan Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Pullulan Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Pullulan Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Pullulan Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Grade Pu
