Methyl Cyclohexane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methyl cyclohexane is an organic compound with the molecular formula is CH3C6H11. Classified as saturated hydrocarbon, it is a colourless liquid with a faint odor. Methyl cyclohexane is used in a rubber, coating, organic synthesis, chromatographic analysis, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Cyclohexane in global, including the following market information:
Global Methyl Cyclohexane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Methyl Cyclohexane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Methyl Cyclohexane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methyl Cyclohexane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity Above 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methyl Cyclohexane include Chevron Philips Chemical, Total, Huntsman, Maruzen Petrochemical, SK, TASCO, Jiangsu Yangnong, Changde Chemical and Baling Huaxing. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methyl Cyclohexane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methyl Cyclohexane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Cyclohexane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity Above 99%
Purity: 98-99%
Global Methyl Cyclohexane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Cyclohexane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rubber
Coating
Organic Synthesis
Chromatographic Analysis
Others
Global Methyl Cyclohexane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Cyclohexane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Methyl Cyclohexane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Methyl Cyclohexane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Methyl Cyclohexane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Methyl Cyclohexane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chevron Philips Chemical
Total
Huntsman
Maruzen Petrochemical
SK
TASCO
Jiangsu Yangnong
Changde Chemical
Baling Huaxing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methyl Cyclohexane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methyl Cyclohexane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methyl Cyclohexane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methyl Cyclohexane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methyl Cyclohexane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methyl Cyclohexane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methyl Cyclohexane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methyl Cyclohexane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methyl Cyclohexane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methyl Cyclohexane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methyl Cyclohexane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Cyclohexane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Cyclohexane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Cyclohexane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methyl Cyclohexane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Cyclohexane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Methyl Cyclohexane Market Siz
