Diamond Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diamond mining industry comprises establishments engaged in extraction of diamonds from the earth and it also involves additional processes like polishing and cutting. Diamonds are recovered through different stages such as crushingscrubbingcyclonic separation plantrecovery and cleaningweighing and packaging.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diamond in global, including the following market information:
Global Diamond Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Diamond Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Diamond companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diamond market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Diamond Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diamond include Rockwell Diamonds, Anglo American, Gem Diamonds, Petra Diamonds and Lucara, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diamond manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diamond Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Diamond Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Diamond
Synthetic Diamond
Global Diamond Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Diamond Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction & Mining
Electronics
Jewellery
Healthcare
Others
Global Diamond Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Diamond Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Diamond revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Diamond revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Diamond sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Diamond sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rockwell Diamonds
Anglo American
Gem Diamonds
Petra Diamonds
Lucara
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diamond Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diamond Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diamond Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diamond Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diamond Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diamond Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diamond Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diamond Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diamond Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diamond Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diamond Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diamond Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diamond Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diamond Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diamond Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diamond Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Diamond Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural Diamond
4.1.3 Synthetic Diamond
4.2 By Type – Global Diamond Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Diamond Revenu
