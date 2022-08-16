AC Foaming Agent Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Azodicarbonamide (AC) foaming agent, also known as ADC foaming agent, is a widely used organic thermal decomposition foaming agent with the largest gas evolution and the most superior performance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of AC Foaming Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global AC Foaming Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global AC Foaming Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five AC Foaming Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global AC Foaming Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 5?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of AC Foaming Agent include Bayer, Thorpe Chemical, Selon Industrial, Arkema, Risheng Industrial, Exxon Mobil, HAITAI Chemical and Sun Dow, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the AC Foaming Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AC Foaming Agent Market, by Median Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global AC Foaming Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Median Size, 2021 (%)
Below 5?m
5-10?m
Above 10?m
Global AC Foaming Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global AC Foaming Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Footwear Industry
Leather Industry
Others
Global AC Foaming Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global AC Foaming Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies AC Foaming Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies AC Foaming Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies AC Foaming Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies AC Foaming Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer
Thorpe Chemical
Selon Industrial
Arkema
Risheng Industrial
Exxon Mobil
HAITAI Chemical
Sun Dow
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AC Foaming Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Median Size
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AC Foaming Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AC Foaming Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AC Foaming Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global AC Foaming Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global AC Foaming Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AC Foaming Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AC Foaming Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AC Foaming Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global AC Foaming Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global AC Foaming Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AC Foaming Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers AC Foaming Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Foaming Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AC Foaming Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Foaming Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Median Size – Global AC Foaming Agent Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20
