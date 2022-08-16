Printed Tape Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The increasing demand for the product in food & beverage application for branding, promoting and packaging activities is expected to drive growth over the next eight years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Printed Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Printed Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Printed Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Printed Tape market was valued at 22700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29520 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Printed Tape include 3M, MACtac, Tesa, Henkel, Evans Adhesive, Nitto Denko, Lintec, Bostik and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Printed Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Printed Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Printed Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Tape

Hot Melt Tape

Natural Rubber Tape

Global Printed Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Printed Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Logistics

Others

Global Printed Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Printed Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Printed Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Printed Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Printed Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Printed Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

MACtac

Tesa

Henkel

Evans Adhesive

Nitto Denko

Lintec

Bostik

DowDuPont

Intertape Polymer

Franklin International

Avery

HB Fuller

Advance Tapes International

LORD

Adhesives Research

Lohmann

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Printed Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Printed Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Printed Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Printed Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Printed Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Printed Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Printed Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Printed Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Printed Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Printed Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Printed Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Printed Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Printed Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Printed Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Printed Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Acrylic Tape

4.1.3 Hot Melt Tape

4.1.4 Natural

