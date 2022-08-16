Printed Tape Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The increasing demand for the product in food & beverage application for branding, promoting and packaging activities is expected to drive growth over the next eight years.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Printed Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Printed Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Printed Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Printed Tape market was valued at 22700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29520 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Printed Tape include 3M, MACtac, Tesa, Henkel, Evans Adhesive, Nitto Denko, Lintec, Bostik and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Printed Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Printed Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printed Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic Tape
Hot Melt Tape
Natural Rubber Tape
Global Printed Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printed Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Logistics
Others
Global Printed Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printed Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Printed Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Printed Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Printed Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Printed Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
MACtac
Tesa
Henkel
Evans Adhesive
Nitto Denko
Lintec
Bostik
DowDuPont
Intertape Polymer
Franklin International
Avery
HB Fuller
Advance Tapes International
LORD
Adhesives Research
Lohmann
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Printed Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Printed Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Printed Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Printed Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Printed Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Printed Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Printed Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Printed Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Printed Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Printed Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Printed Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Printed Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Printed Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Printed Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Printed Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Acrylic Tape
4.1.3 Hot Melt Tape
4.1.4 Natural
