Grease Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Grease is used in many industries, such as automotive, construction & off-highways, general manufacturing, steel, mining, and others
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grease in global, including the following market information:
Global Grease Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Grease Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Grease companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grease market was valued at 3730.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4728.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metallic Soap Thickener Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grease include Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), Exxon Mobil (U.S.), Sinopec (China), Total (France), Chevron (U.S.) and Fuchs Petrolub (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Grease manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grease Market, by Thickener, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Grease Market Segment Percentages, by Thickener, 2021 (%)
Metallic Soap Thickener
Organic Thickener
Inorganic Thickener
Others
Global Grease Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Grease Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Construction
General Manufacturing
Steel
Mining
Others
Global Grease Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Grease Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grease revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grease revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grease sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Grease sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)
Exxon Mobil (U.S.)
Sinopec (China)
Total (France)
Chevron (U.S.)
Fuchs Petrolub (Germany)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Grease Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Thickener
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Grease Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Grease Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Grease Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Grease Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Grease Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Grease Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Grease Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Grease Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Grease Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Grease Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grease Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Grease Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grease Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grease Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grease Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Thickener – Global Grease Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Metallic Soap Thickener
4.1.3 Organic Thickener
4.1.4 Inorganic Thickener
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Thickener – Global Grease Reve
