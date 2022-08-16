Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The hem flange describes a mechanical joint design which is used for joining inner and outer closure panels, as in metal doors, hoods, bonnets, or liftgates. To increase crash resistance the gap between the hemmed panels is filled with high-strength adhesive which also prevents corrosion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive market was valued at 860.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1031.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One Component Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive include Henkel, DowDupont, 3M, Sika, Bostik, Sunstar, Uniseal, Lord and Master Bond, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One Component

Two Component

Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Door

Deck Lids

Hood

Lift Gates

Others

Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

DowDupont

3M

Sika

Bostik

Sunstar

Uniseal

Lord

Master Bond

EMS-EFTEC

Unitech

TGPM

Yancheng Baoguang

Jinan Hansiman

