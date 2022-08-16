Hyperlocal Services Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Hyperlocal Services market analysis. The global Hyperlocal Services market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Hyperlocal Services market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Airtasker

Alfred Club

ANI Technologies

AskForTask

CLEANLY

Code.org

Delivery Hero

Estately

Foodpanda

Google

Groupon

Handy

HomeFinder.com

Ibibogroup

Instacart

Laurel & Wolf

MAKEMYTRIP

MentorMob

MyClean

Nextag

Paintzen

PriceGrabber

ServiceWhale

SERVIZ

Swiggy

Taskbob

TaskEasy

Tribus Group

Uber Technologies

Zomato Media

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Hyperlocal Services report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Logistics Services

Food Ordering Services

Grocery Delivery Services

Hotel Booking Services

E-Ticket Purchasing Services

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Individual Users

Commercial Users

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Hyperlocal Services Market Overview

1.1 Hyperlocal Services Definition

1.2 Global Hyperlocal Services Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Hyperlocal Services Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Hyperlocal Services Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Hyperlocal Services Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Hyperlocal Services Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Hyperlocal Services Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Hyperlocal Services Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Hyperlocal Services Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Hyperlocal Services Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Hyperlocal Services Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Hyperlocal Services Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Hyperlocal Services Market by Type

3.1.1 Logistics Services

3.1.2 Food Ordering Services

3.1.3 Grocery Delivery Services

3.1.4 Hotel Booking Services

3.1.5 E-Ticket Purchasing Services

3.2 Global Hyperlocal Services Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hyperlocal Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Hyperlocal Services Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Hyperlocal Services by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Hyperlocal Services Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Hyperlocal Services Market by Application

4.1.1 Individual Users

4.1.2 Commercial Users

4.2 Global Hyperlocal Services Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Hyperlocal Services by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Hyperlocal Services Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Hyperlocal Services Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Hyperlocal Services Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Hyperlocal Services by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

