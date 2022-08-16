Denim Pants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
They are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Denim Pants in global, including the following market information:
Global Denim Pants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Denim Pants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Pairs)
Global top five Denim Pants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Denim Pants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Light Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Denim Pants include Levi Strauss, VF Corporation, Diesel, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M, G-Star and Inditex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Denim Pants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Denim Pants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pairs)
Global Denim Pants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Light Type
Medium Type
Heavy Type
Global Denim Pants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pairs)
Global Denim Pants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Women
Men
Children
Global Denim Pants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pairs)
Global Denim Pants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Denim Pants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Denim Pants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Denim Pants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Pairs)
Key companies Denim Pants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Levi Strauss
VF Corporation
Diesel
PVH Corporation
Uniqlo
Gap
H&M
G-Star
Inditex
Mavi Jeans
Ralph Lauren
Joe’s Jeans
Edwin
American Eagle
Giorgio Armani
Mango
Guess
Esprit
Lucky Brand
Replay
Dolce & Gabbana
AG Adriano Goldschmied
Lee Cooper
J Brand
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Denim Pants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Denim Pants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Denim Pants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Denim Pants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Denim Pants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Denim Pants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Denim Pants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Denim Pants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Denim Pants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Denim Pants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Denim Pants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Denim Pants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Denim Pants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Denim Pants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Denim Pants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Denim Pants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Denim Pants Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Light Type
4.1.3 Medium Type
4.1.4 Heavy Type
4.2 By Type
