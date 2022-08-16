Uncategorized

Polyester Architectural Membrane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polyester Architectural Membrane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Architectural Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PVC Coating

PVDF Coating

PU Coating

Others

Segment by Application

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other

By Company

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Taiyoko-gyo

ObeiKan

Saint-Gobain

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyester Architectural Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyester Architectural Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVC Coating
1.2.3 PVDF Coating
1.2.4 PU Coating
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyester Architectural Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tensile Architecture
1.3.3 Tents
1.3.4 Sun Shading and Sun Screening
1.3.5 Print Applications
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyester Architectural Membrane Production
2.1 Global Polyester Architectural Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyester Architectural Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyester Architectural Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyester Architectural Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyester Architectural Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyester Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyester Architectural Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyester Architectural Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Pol

 

Similar Reports: Polyester Architectural Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

