Electric Pet Fence Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Pet Fence Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Pet Fence Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Pet Fence Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
In-ground Fences Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Pet Fence Systems include Radio System, Dogtek, Motorola, Extreme Dog Fence, Sit Boo-Boo, FunAce, OKPET, Perimeter Technologies and High Tech Pet and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Pet Fence Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
In-ground Fences
Wireless Fences
Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small Pet
Medium
Large
Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Pet Fence Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Pet Fence Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Pet Fence Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Pet Fence Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Radio System
Dogtek
Motorola
Extreme Dog Fence
Sit Boo-Boo
FunAce
OKPET
Perimeter Technologies
High Tech Pet
LOVEPET
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Pet Fence Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Pet Fence Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Pet Fence Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Pet Fence Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Pet Fence Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Pet Fence Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Pet Fence Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric
