Yogurt Packages Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Yogurt Packages in global, including the following market information:
Global Yogurt Packages Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Yogurt Packages Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Yogurt Packages companies in 2021 (%)
The global Yogurt Packages market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Yogurt Packages include Rex Industrial Packaging Group, Harbin Shangyang Packaging, Greiner Packaging, Polytainers, Polyoak Packaging, DEL Packaging, Teta Laval, SIG Combibloc and Elopak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Yogurt Packages manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Yogurt Packages Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Yogurt Packages Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paper
Glass and Ceramic
Plastics
Metal
Others
Global Yogurt Packages Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Yogurt Packages Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Can-type Product
Bag-type Product
Bottle-type Product
Others
Global Yogurt Packages Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Yogurt Packages Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Yogurt Packages revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Yogurt Packages revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Yogurt Packages sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Yogurt Packages sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rex Industrial Packaging Group
Harbin Shangyang Packaging
Greiner Packaging
Polytainers
Polyoak Packaging
DEL Packaging
Teta Laval
SIG Combibloc
Elopak
Amcor
Greatview
Stora Enso
Nippon Paper Group
Bihai
Weyerhaeuser
Xinju Feng Pack
Jielong Yongfa
International Paper
Skylong
Ecolean
Coesia IPI
Serac
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Yogurt Packages Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Yogurt Packages Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Yogurt Packages Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Yogurt Packages Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Yogurt Packages Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Yogurt Packages Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Yogurt Packages Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Yogurt Packages Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Yogurt Packages Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Yogurt Packages Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Yogurt Packages Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Yogurt Packages Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Yogurt Packages Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Yogurt Packages Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Yogurt Packages Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Yogurt Packages Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Yogurt Packages Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Paper
