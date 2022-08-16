Dioctyl Phthalate Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP), also referred to as diethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP), is an organic compound with molecular formula C6H4(CO2C8H17)2. Dioctyl Phthalate, characterized by its high molecular weight, high boiling point and lower vapour pressure, is one of the most widely used general purpose plasticizers. It is synthesized by reaction of phthalic anhydride with an alcohol such as 2-ethyl hexanol.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dioctyl Phthalate in global, including the following market information:

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dioctyl Phthalate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dioctyl Phthalate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General-Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dioctyl Phthalate include LG Chem, Eastman, Sinopec, TNJ Chemical Industry and UPC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dioctyl Phthalate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General-Grade

Electrical-Grade

Food-Grade

Medical-Grade

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Film & Sheet

Cable And Wiring

Consumer

Medical

Wall Coverings & Flooring

Others

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dioctyl Phthalate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dioctyl Phthalate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dioctyl Phthalate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dioctyl Phthalate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG Chem

Eastman

Sinopec

TNJ Chemical Industry

UPC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dioctyl Phthalate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dioctyl Phthalate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dioctyl Phthalate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dioctyl Phthalate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dioctyl Phthalate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dioctyl Phthalate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dioctyl Phthalate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dioctyl Phthalate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dioctyl Phthalate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dioctyl Phthalate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dioctyl Phthalate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dioctyl Phthalate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dioctyl Phthalate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dioctyl Phthalate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market Size Markets, 2021 &

