Freight Trucking Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030
Description
The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Freight Trucking market analysis. The global Freight Trucking market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.
The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Freight Trucking market in various places.
Major key players covered in this report are:
Cargo Carriers
UPS
FedEx
Ceva Holdings
Tuma Transport
Swift Transport
Interlogix
Kuhne+Nagel
Transtech Logistics
Procet Freight
Concargo
J&J Global
DHL Group
Sinotrans
GEODIS
C.H. Robinson
DB Schenker Logistics
DSV
J.B. Hunt
Nippon Express
Hellmann
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
NNR Global Logistics
Toll Holdings
Pilot Freight Services
Fracht
Estes Express Lines
XPO Logistics
Saia Motor Freight
Regional Overview
A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Freight Trucking report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Lorry Tank
Truck Trailer
Refrigerated Truck
Flatbed Truck
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Industrial and Manufacturing
Oil and Gas
Chemicals
Energy and Mining
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
Food and Beverages
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Freight Trucking Market Overview
1.1 Freight Trucking Definition
1.2 Global Freight Trucking Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Freight Trucking Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Freight Trucking Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Freight Trucking Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Freight Trucking Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Freight Trucking Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Freight Trucking Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Freight Trucking Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Freight Trucking Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Freight Trucking Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Freight Trucking Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Freight Trucking Market by Type
3.1.1 Lorry Tank
3.1.2 Truck Trailer
3.1.3 Refrigerated Truck
3.1.4 Flatbed Truck
3.2 Global Freight Trucking Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Freight Trucking Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.4 Global Freight Trucking Average Price by Type (2015-2020)
3.5 Leading Players of Freight Trucking by Type in 2020
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 Freight Trucking Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global Freight Trucking Market by Application
4.1.1 Industrial and Manufacturing
4.1.2 Oil and Gas
Chemicals
4.1.3 Energy and Mining
4.1.4 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
4.1.5 Food and Beverages
4.2 Global Freight Trucking Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
4.3 Leading Consumers of Freight Trucking by Application in 2020
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 Freight Trucking Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global Freight Trucking Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global Freight Trucking Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Freight Trucking by Sales Channel in 2020
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
Continued…
