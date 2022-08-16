Lignosulfonates Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
Lignosulfonates are one of the abundantly available wood chemicals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lignosulfonates in global, including the following market information:
Global Lignosulfonates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lignosulfonates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Lignosulfonates companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lignosulfonates market was valued at 644.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 785.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Calcium Lignosulfonates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lignosulfonates include Borregaard, Burgo, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals, Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical, Abelin Polymers, Greenagrochem, Harbin Fecino Chemical and Karjala Pulp and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lignosulfonates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lignosulfonates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lignosulfonates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Calcium Lignosulfonates
Sodium Lignosulfonates
Magnesium Lignosulfonates
Others
Global Lignosulfonates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lignosulfonates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ceramics
Construction
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Animal Feed Additives Industries
Global Lignosulfonates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lignosulfonates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lignosulfonates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lignosulfonates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lignosulfonates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Lignosulfonates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Borregaard
Burgo
Rayonier Advanced Materials
Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals
Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical
Abelin Polymers
Greenagrochem
Harbin Fecino Chemical
Karjala Pulp
Nippon Paper
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lignosulfonates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lignosulfonates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lignosulfonates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lignosulfonates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lignosulfonates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lignosulfonates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lignosulfonates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lignosulfonates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lignosulfonates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lignosulfonates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lignosulfonates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lignosulfonates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lignosulfonates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lignosulfonates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lignosulfonates Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lignosulfonates Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lignosulfonates Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Calcium Ligno
