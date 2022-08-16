Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure is the infrastructure can transport crude oil through a system of pipes?a pipeline?typically to a market area for consumption.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure in Global, including the following market information:
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transmission Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure include TransCanada, Enbridge, Kinder Morgan, Pembina, CNPC, PetroChina, Petrobras Bechtel, National Oil Varco and Europipe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Transmission
Gathering
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Onshore
Offshore
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TransCanada
Enbridge
Kinder Morgan
Pembina
CNPC
PetroChina
Petrobras Bechtel
National Oil Varco
Europipe
Jindal Group
Welspun Corporation
CRC Evans
Chelpipe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Companies
