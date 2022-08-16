Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure is the infrastructure can transport crude oil through a system of pipes?a pipeline?typically to a market area for consumption.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure in Global, including the following market information:

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transmission Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure include TransCanada, Enbridge, Kinder Morgan, Pembina, CNPC, PetroChina, Petrobras Bechtel, National Oil Varco and Europipe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transmission

Gathering

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TransCanada

Enbridge

Kinder Morgan

Pembina

CNPC

PetroChina

Petrobras Bechtel

National Oil Varco

Europipe

Jindal Group

Welspun Corporation

CRC Evans

Chelpipe

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Companies

