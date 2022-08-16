Video Content Moderation Solution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Content moderation is the process of evaluating the text, images, videos, profiles, and other content uploaded by users to ensure it does not violate legal, safety, cultural, or community standards.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Content Moderation Solution in Global, including the following market information:

Global Video Content Moderation Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Video Content Moderation Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software/Tools/Platforms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Video Content Moderation Solution include Accenture PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., ALEGION, Appen Limited, Besedo, Clarifai, Inc., EBS and Open Access and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Video Content Moderation Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Video Content Moderation Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Video Content Moderation Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software/Tools/Platforms

Services

Global Video Content Moderation Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Video Content Moderation Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-Commerce

Packaging and Labelling

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Automotive

Government

Telecom

Others

Global Video Content Moderation Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Video Content Moderation Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Video Content Moderation Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Video Content Moderation Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accenture PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

ALEGION

Appen Limited

Besedo

Clarifai, Inc.

EBS

Open Access

Cogito Tech LLC.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Video Content Moderation Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Video Content Moderation Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Video Content Moderation Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Video Content Moderation Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Video Content Moderation Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Video Content Moderation Solution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Video Content Moderation Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Video Content Moderation Solution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Content Moderation Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Video Content Moderation Solution Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Content Moderation Solution Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Content Moderation Solution Companies

