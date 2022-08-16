Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A fire-tube boiler is a type of boiler in which hot gases pass from a fire through one or (many) moretubes running through a sealed container of water. The heat of the gases is transferred through the walls of the tubes by thermal conduction, heating the water and ultimately creating steam.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler in global, including the following market information:
Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler include Cleaver-Brooks, Thermax, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Siemens, Doosan, Hurst Boiler, Babcock & Wilcox and Bosch Thermotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
10-25 MMBtu/hr
25-50 MMBtu/hr
50-75 MMBtu/hr
>75 MMBtu/hr
Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Processing
Pulp and Paper
Refinery
Primary Metal
Others
Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cleaver-Brooks
Thermax
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
AMEC Foster Wheeler
Siemens
Doosan
Hurst Boiler
Babcock & Wilcox
Bosch Thermotechnology
Forbes Marshall
Fulton
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
General Electric
Rentech
IHI
Cochran
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coal Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coal Fire
