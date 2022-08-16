Food Texturing Agent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Food Texturing agents are food additives which are chemical substances, basically used to change the texture or mouthfeel of thefood by providing it with the characteristics such as creaminess, thickness and viscosity. They also play a key role in increasing shelf life of the product by giving it a stable structure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Texturing Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Texturing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Texturing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Food Texturing Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Texturing Agent market was valued at 23750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Emulsifiers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Texturing Agent include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Inc., E.I Dupont De Nemours and Company, Fiberstar Inc., Kerry Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Tate & Lyle Inc., Penford Corp. and Ashland Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Texturing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Texturing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Texturing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Emulsifiers

Phosphates

Stabilisers

Dough Conditioners

Global Food Texturing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Texturing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dairy

Frozen food

Bakery Items

Snacks

Beverages

Meat and Poultry Products

Global Food Texturing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Texturing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Texturing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Texturing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Texturing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Food Texturing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Cargill Inc.

E.I Dupont De Nemours and Company

Fiberstar Inc.

Kerry Group

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Tate & Lyle Inc.

Penford Corp.

Ashland Inc.

FMC Corporation

CP Kelco

Estelle Chemicals

Royal DSM N.V.

Premium Ingredients

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Texturing Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Texturing Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Texturing Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Texturing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Texturing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Texturing Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Texturing Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Texturing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Texturing Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Texturing Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Texturing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Texturing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Texturing Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Texturing Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Texturing Agent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Texturing Agent Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

