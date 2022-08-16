Food Texturing Agent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Food Texturing agents are food additives which are chemical substances, basically used to change the texture or mouthfeel of thefood by providing it with the characteristics such as creaminess, thickness and viscosity. They also play a key role in increasing shelf life of the product by giving it a stable structure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Texturing Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Texturing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Texturing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Food Texturing Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Texturing Agent market was valued at 23750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Emulsifiers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Texturing Agent include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Inc., E.I Dupont De Nemours and Company, Fiberstar Inc., Kerry Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Tate & Lyle Inc., Penford Corp. and Ashland Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Texturing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Texturing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Texturing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Emulsifiers
Phosphates
Stabilisers
Dough Conditioners
Global Food Texturing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Texturing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dairy
Frozen food
Bakery Items
Snacks
Beverages
Meat and Poultry Products
Global Food Texturing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Texturing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Texturing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Texturing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Texturing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Food Texturing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
Cargill Inc.
E.I Dupont De Nemours and Company
Fiberstar Inc.
Kerry Group
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Tate & Lyle Inc.
Penford Corp.
Ashland Inc.
FMC Corporation
CP Kelco
Estelle Chemicals
Royal DSM N.V.
Premium Ingredients
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Texturing Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Texturing Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Texturing Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Texturing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Texturing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Texturing Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Texturing Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Texturing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Texturing Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Texturing Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Texturing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Texturing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Texturing Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Texturing Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Texturing Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Texturing Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
