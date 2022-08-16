DNA and Gene Chips Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
DNA microarrays are microscope slides that are printed with thousands of tiny spots in defined positions, with each spot containing a known DNA sequence or gene. Often, these slides are referred to as gene chips or DNA chips.
This report contains market size and forecasts of DNA and Gene Chips in Global, including the following market information:
Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7208512/global-dna-gene-chips-2022-2028-605
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global DNA and Gene Chips market was valued at 6175.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DNA and Gene Chips include Bio M?rieuxSA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Savyon Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Applied Micro Arrays Illumina Inc., Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation, TOSHIBA Perkin Elmer Inc., Oxford Gene Technology and Arrayit Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DNA and Gene Chips companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DNA and Gene Chips Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Gene Expression
Genotyping
Genomics
Drug Discovery
Agricultural Biotechnology
Others
Global DNA and Gene Chips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Academic and Government Research Institutes
Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
Others
Global DNA and Gene Chips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DNA and Gene Chips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DNA and Gene Chips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bio M?rieuxSA
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Savyon Diagnostics
Agilent Technologies
Applied Micro Arrays Illumina Inc.
Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation
TOSHIBA Perkin Elmer Inc.
Oxford Gene Technology
Arrayit Corporation
MYcroarray Macrogen Inc.
Greiner Bio One
Asper Biotech
CapitalBio Corporation
Microarrays Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DNA and Gene Chips Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DNA and Gene Chips Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DNA and Gene Chips Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DNA and Gene Chips Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DNA and Gene Chips Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 DNA and Gene Chips Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies DNA and Gene Chips Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA and Gene Chips Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 DNA and Gene Chips Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA and Gene Chips Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global DNA and Gene Chips Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and United States DNA and Gene Chips Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027