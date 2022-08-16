DNA and Gene Chips Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

DNA microarrays are microscope slides that are printed with thousands of tiny spots in defined positions, with each spot containing a known DNA sequence or gene. Often, these slides are referred to as gene chips or DNA chips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DNA and Gene Chips in Global, including the following market information:

Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global DNA and Gene Chips market was valued at 6175.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DNA and Gene Chips include Bio M?rieuxSA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Savyon Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Applied Micro Arrays Illumina Inc., Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation, TOSHIBA Perkin Elmer Inc., Oxford Gene Technology and Arrayit Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DNA and Gene Chips companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DNA and Gene Chips Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Gene Expression

Genotyping

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Agricultural Biotechnology

Others

Global DNA and Gene Chips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global DNA and Gene Chips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DNA and Gene Chips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DNA and Gene Chips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bio M?rieuxSA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Savyon Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies

Applied Micro Arrays Illumina Inc.

Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation

TOSHIBA Perkin Elmer Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Arrayit Corporation

MYcroarray Macrogen Inc.

Greiner Bio One

Asper Biotech

CapitalBio Corporation

Microarrays Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DNA and Gene Chips Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global DNA and Gene Chips Overall Market Size

2.1 Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global DNA and Gene Chips Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DNA and Gene Chips Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global DNA and Gene Chips Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global DNA and Gene Chips Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 DNA and Gene Chips Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies DNA and Gene Chips Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA and Gene Chips Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 DNA and Gene Chips Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA and Gene Chips Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global DNA and Gene Chips Market

