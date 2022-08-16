Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laparoscopic retrieval bags are used to collect specimen such as adnexal cysts, benign cysts, or other tissue masses and perform in-bag morcellation, while avoiding spillage and contamination to other organs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag in global, including the following market information:
Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Opening Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Medtronic, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, MetroMed Healthcare CO, LaproSurge, Richard Wolf GmbH and B. Braun Melsungen AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual Opening
Automatic Opening
Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Others
Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Teleflex Incorporated
The Cooper Companies, Inc.
Medtronic
Applied Medical Resources Corporation
MetroMed Healthcare CO
LaproSurge
Richard Wolf GmbH
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Vernacare
Genicon, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laparosco
