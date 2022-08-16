Silage Tube Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
Silage tubes are long and durable storage solution for silage for a longer duration of time. Silage tubes substitute as an alternative to different silage storage systems such as bunkers and piles among others required high investment cost. Silage tube is available in different length including 50 m, 60 m, and 70 m.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silage Tube in global, including the following market information:
Global Silage Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silage Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Silage Tube companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silage Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
50 Meters or Less Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silage Tube include Hellagro S.A., Proag Products, Anqiu Wode International, Georgia Twine and Tytan International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silage Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silage Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silage Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
50 Meters or Less
50 Meters – 70 Meters
70 Meters and Above
Global Silage Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silage Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Crop Farming
Animal Husbandry
Other
Global Silage Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silage Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silage Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silage Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silage Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Silage Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hellagro S.A.
Proag Products
Anqiu Wode International
Georgia Twine
Tytan International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silage Tube Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silage Tube Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silage Tube Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silage Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silage Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silage Tube Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silage Tube Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silage Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silage Tube Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silage Tube Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silage Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silage Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silage Tube Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silage Tube Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silage Tube Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silage Tube Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Silage Tube Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 50 Meters or Less
4.1.3 50 Meters – 70 Meters
4.1.4 70 Meters a
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/